How different languages represent van Gogh

Christian Laesser takes an abstract look at how different languages represent Vincent van Gogh through various Wikipedia pages. The visualization …

Demographics for immigrants from banned countries

As I’m sure you know, the current administration banned immigrants from seven countries recently. The New York Times looks at …

Emotional arcs for inaugural addresses

Inaugural addresses come in different flavors, with different messages and purpose. Periscopic passed video of the ten most recent speeches …

Now over 10,000 packages in R

There are a lot of R packages, which is why before I implement any chart type myself, I look to …

Public versus experts, gun control

With this scatterplot, Quoctrung Bui and Margo Sanger-Katz for The Upshot describe where experts and the public agree and disagree …

Immersive digital waves to visualize nature

FLOW is an interactive art installation by Maotik that represents real-time weather data in the form of digital tides and …

Controlling the Unaccountable Algorithm

BBC Radio 4 looks at algorithms in our everyday lives and why we should care what goes on in the …

Language in 2016, seen through Google Search Trends

People go to Google to find information about things, and when new words appear or grow popular in a language, …

Declining trust in statistics

Statistics took a hit this election season, and it could be a slow trek to get back to where we …

Counting large crowds

So the inauguration was on Friday, and there’s been some disagreement about how many people showed up to the event. …
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways

“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Christmas Movies as Charts

‘Tis the season.

Charting All the Beer Styles

The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.

Bed Sizes Around the World

A king bed isn’t the same size everywhere. Sometimes, a king is a queen.

Fast Food Menu of Calories

How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.

How to Make an Animated Map in R, Part 4

In the the last part of the four-part series, you make a longer animation with more data and annotate.

Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time

How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.

Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout

How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.

Transitioning Map, Part 1: Mapping Irregular Data with Interpolation in R

Rarely do you have evenly-spaced data across an entire geographic space. Here is a way to fill in the gaps.

Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition

This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.

Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization

For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …

Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality

Visualization is complex, but if I were to break it down simply, I’d say it’s something like the process below. …