That was fast. Just when you get used to dating with 2016, 2017 comes along. A big thank you to …
U.S. culture through TV show geography
Map who “likes” television shows on Facebook, by ZIP code, and you get a good idea of cultural boundaries. This …
Where people use certain words
Nikhil Sonnad for Quartz mapped the top 100,000 words used in tweets. Search to your heart’s content. The data for …
How Bayesian inference works
You might remember Bayes mentioned a few times in your introduction to statistics course. Or maybe you hear it every …
Interpolate your data for animation in R
The tweenr package in R, by Thomas Lin Pedersen, helps you interpolate data for easier animated transitions. tweenr is a …
Minimizing discrimination in machine learning
From Google Research, a look at how discrimination in machine learning can lead to poor results and what might be …
Map of New York City shadows
Shadows cast by buildings affect the feel and flow of a city, and lack of sunlight can change aspects of …
Following the carbon dioxide
This animated visualization from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center shows a model of carbon dioxide swirl around the planet, “using …
Listen to radio around the globe
Here’s a fun piece called Radio Garden. It’s exactly what the title says. Pan the globe and listen to live …
Houston flooding on the rise
Climate change is doing some weird stuff. What were once rare weather events could grow more common. ProPublica and The …
Charting All the Beer Styles
The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.
Fast Food Menu of Calories
How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.
Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time
How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.
Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout
How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.
Transitioning Map, Part 1: Mapping Irregular Data with Interpolation in R
Rarely do you have evenly-spaced data across an entire geographic space. Here is a way to fill in the gaps.
Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition
This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.
Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization
For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …
Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality
Visualization is complex, but if I were to break it down simply, I’d say it’s something like the process below. …