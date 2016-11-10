Recent See All →

Declining trust in statistics

Statistics took a hit this election season, and it could be a slow trek to get back to where we …

Counting large crowds

So the inauguration was on Friday, and there’s been some disagreement about how many people showed up to the event. …

Catalog of visualization tools

There are a lot of visualization-related tools out there. Here’s a simple categorized collection of what’s available, with a focus …

Embedding.js: Data-driven environments for virtual reality

Embedding.js is a work-in-progress JavaScript library by Beau Cronin that makes it more straightforward to create data-driven environments. Think virtual …

Mixing cartography and landscape drawing

Artist Matthew Rangel hikes cross-country and through the mountains, exploring and drawing along the way. He then mixes his drawings …

Draw the patterns of Obama’s presidency

A couple of years back The New York Times asked readers to draw on a blank plot the relationship between …

Interview with Sesame Street’s Count von Count

Focusing on immigrant characters in television shows, The Guardian US’s data editor Mona Cholabi interviewed Sesame Street’s Count von Count. …

History of data visualization

I have an affinity for new things designed as old things, so this brief history of data visualization by RJ …

Balloon maps

There was a time when the best way to get a view from above was to hop into a hot …

National Geographic Infographics, the book

Infographics devolved a bit in recent years, but there was a time the term wasn’t immediately associated with content marketing. …




One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways

“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Christmas Movies as Charts

‘Tis the season.

Charting All the Beer Styles

The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.

Bed Sizes Around the World

A king bed isn’t the same size everywhere. Sometimes, a king is a queen.

Fast Food Menu of Calories

How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.



How to Make an Animated Map in R, Part 4

In the the last part of the four-part series, you make a longer animation with more data and annotate.

Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time

How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.

Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout

How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.

Transitioning Map, Part 1: Mapping Irregular Data with Interpolation in R

Rarely do you have evenly-spaced data across an entire geographic space. Here is a way to fill in the gaps.



Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition

This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.

Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization

For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …

Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality

Visualization is complex, but if I were to break it down simply, I’d say it’s something like the process below. …