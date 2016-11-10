Recent See All →
Football catches visualized
It’s always fun to go back to sports articles and graphics that were a lead-up to a game the day …
How to Make an Animated Map in R, Part 4
In the the last part of the four-part series, you make a longer animation with more data and annotate.
Giant map for inauguration planning
In planning for the upcoming inauguration, the U.S. military is using a giant multi-part rollout map to do walkthroughs. Yep.
Change in rain, 2016
In some areas of the United States it poured down rain, which caused historic floods, and in other areas there …
Looking for America’s heartland
By definition, heartland is some central place of importance of a country. But ask people where to find America’s heartland, …
Charting friend demographics over time
We tend to think of demographics on a large scale. Countries, counties, and cities. Then we look at trends over …
2016.
That was fast. Just when you get used to dating with 2016, 2017 comes along. A big thank you to …
U.S. culture through TV show geography
Map who “likes” television shows on Facebook, by ZIP code, and you get a good idea of cultural boundaries. This …
Where people use certain words
Nikhil Sonnad for Quartz mapped the top 100,000 words used in tweets. Search to your heart’s content. The data for …
How Bayesian inference works
You might remember Bayes mentioned a few times in your introduction to statistics course. Or maybe you hear it every …
Charting All the Beer Styles
The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.
Fast Food Menu of Calories
How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.
Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time
How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.
Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout
How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.
Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition
This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.
Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization
For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …
Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality
Visualization is complex, but if I were to break it down simply, I’d say it’s something like the process below. …