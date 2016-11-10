Recent See All →
Declining trust in statistics
Statistics took a hit this election season, and it could be a slow trek to get back to where we …
Counting large crowds
So the inauguration was on Friday, and there’s been some disagreement about how many people showed up to the event. …
Catalog of visualization tools
There are a lot of visualization-related tools out there. Here’s a simple categorized collection of what’s available, with a focus …
Embedding.js: Data-driven environments for virtual reality
Embedding.js is a work-in-progress JavaScript library by Beau Cronin that makes it more straightforward to create data-driven environments. Think virtual …
Mixing cartography and landscape drawing
Artist Matthew Rangel hikes cross-country and through the mountains, exploring and drawing along the way. He then mixes his drawings …
Draw the patterns of Obama’s presidency
A couple of years back The New York Times asked readers to draw on a blank plot the relationship between …
Interview with Sesame Street’s Count von Count
Focusing on immigrant characters in television shows, The Guardian US’s data editor Mona Cholabi interviewed Sesame Street’s Count von Count. …
History of data visualization
I have an affinity for new things designed as old things, so this brief history of data visualization by RJ …
National Geographic Infographics, the book
Infographics devolved a bit in recent years, but there was a time the term wasn’t immediately associated with content marketing. …
Features See All →
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?
Charting All the Beer Styles
The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.
Tutorials See All →
How to Make an Animated Map in R, Part 4
In the the last part of the four-part series, you make a longer animation with more data and annotate.
Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time
How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.
Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout
How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.
Guides See All →
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?
Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition
This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.
Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization
For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …