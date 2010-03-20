Recent See All →
Interview with Sesame Street’s Count von Count
Focusing on immigrant characters in television shows, The Guardian US’s data editor Mona Cholabi interviewed Sesame Street’s Count von Count. …
History of data visualization
I have an affinity for new things designed as old things, so this brief history of data visualization by RJ …
National Geographic Infographics, the book
Infographics devolved a bit in recent years, but there was a time the term wasn’t immediately associated with content marketing. …
Data with the feels
Data can be fact and analytical. It can help you make objective decisions. Data can also evoke the feels, helping …
Going local on gun violence
Sometimes data can look really noisy when you zoom in close, and so you zoom out to get a better …
Football catches visualized
It’s always fun to go back to sports articles and graphics that were a lead-up to a game the day …
How to Make an Animated Map in R, Part 4
In the the last part of the four-part series, you make a longer animation with more data and annotate.
Giant map for inauguration planning
In planning for the upcoming inauguration, the U.S. military is using a giant multi-part rollout map to do walkthroughs. Yep.
Change in rain, 2016
In some areas of the United States it poured down rain, which caused historic floods, and in other areas there …
Features
Charting All the Beer Styles
The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.
Fast Food Menu of Calories
How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.
Tutorials
Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time
How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.
Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout
How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.
Guides
Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition
This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.
Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization
For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …
Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality
Visualization is complex, but if I were to break it down simply, I’d say it’s something like the process below. …