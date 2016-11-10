Recent See All →
How different languages represent van Gogh
Christian Laesser takes an abstract look at how different languages represent Vincent van Gogh through various Wikipedia pages. The visualization …
Demographics for immigrants from banned countries
As I’m sure you know, the current administration banned immigrants from seven countries recently. The New York Times looks at …
Emotional arcs for inaugural addresses
Inaugural addresses come in different flavors, with different messages and purpose. Periscopic passed video of the ten most recent speeches …
Now over 10,000 packages in R
There are a lot of R packages, which is why before I implement any chart type myself, I look to …
Public versus experts, gun control
With this scatterplot, Quoctrung Bui and Margo Sanger-Katz for The Upshot describe where experts and the public agree and disagree …
Immersive digital waves to visualize nature
FLOW is an interactive art installation by Maotik that represents real-time weather data in the form of digital tides and …
Controlling the Unaccountable Algorithm
BBC Radio 4 looks at algorithms in our everyday lives and why we should care what goes on in the …
Language in 2016, seen through Google Search Trends
People go to Google to find information about things, and when new words appear or grow popular in a language, …
Declining trust in statistics
Statistics took a hit this election season, and it could be a slow trek to get back to where we …
Counting large crowds
So the inauguration was on Friday, and there’s been some disagreement about how many people showed up to the event. …
Features See All →
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?
Charting All the Beer Styles
The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.
Tutorials See All →
How to Make an Animated Map in R, Part 4
In the the last part of the four-part series, you make a longer animation with more data and annotate.
Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time
How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.
Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout
How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.
Guides See All →
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?
Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition
This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.
Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization
For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …