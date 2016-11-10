Recent See All →

2016.

2016.

That was fast. Just when you get used to dating with 2016, 2017 comes along.

U.S. culture through TV show geography

U.S. culture through TV show geography

Map who "likes" television shows on Facebook, by ZIP code, and you get a good idea of cultural boundaries.

Where people use certain words

Where people use certain words

Nikhil Sonnad for Quartz mapped the top 100,000 words used in tweets. Search to your heart's content.

How Bayesian inference works

How Bayesian inference works

You might remember Bayes mentioned a few times in your introduction to statistics course. Or maybe you hear it every

Interpolate your data for animation in R

Interpolate your data for animation in R

The tweenr package in R, by Thomas Lin Pedersen, helps you interpolate data for easier animated transitions. tweenr is a

Minimizing discrimination in machine learning

Minimizing discrimination in machine learning

From Google Research, a look at how discrimination in machine learning can lead to poor results and what might be

Map of New York City shadows

Map of New York City shadows

Shadows cast by buildings affect the feel and flow of a city, and lack of sunlight can change aspects of

Following the carbon dioxide

Following the carbon dioxide

This animated visualization from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center shows a model of carbon dioxide swirl around the planet, "using

Listen to radio around the globe

Listen to radio around the globe

Here's a fun piece called Radio Garden. It's exactly what the title says. Pan the globe and listen to live

Houston flooding on the rise

Houston flooding on the rise

Climate change is doing some weird stuff. What were once rare weather events could grow more common. ProPublica and The
Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Christmas Movies as Charts

‘Tis the season.

Charting All the Beer Styles

The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.

Bed Sizes Around the World

A king bed isn’t the same size everywhere. Sometimes, a king is a queen.

Fast Food Menu of Calories

How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.

Marital Status by Age

Separately, we looked at marrying age, divorce rates, and those who never married. Now let’s look at marital status all together, with the addition of the widowed status.

Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time

How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.

Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout

How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.

Transitioning Map, Part 1: Mapping Irregular Data with Interpolation in R

Rarely do you have evenly-spaced data across an entire geographic space. Here is a way to fill in the gaps.

Quickfire How-To for Visualizing Proportions in R

There are many ways to show parts of a whole. Here are quick one-liners for the more common ones.

Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition

This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.

Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization

Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization

For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are

Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality

Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality

Visualization is complex, but if I were to break it down simply, I'd say it's something like the process below.

5 Tips for Learning to Code for Visualization

Here are some tips to get you started, based on my own experiences with R, and more recently, the JavaScript library d3.js.