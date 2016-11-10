Recent See All →
Catalog of visualization tools
There are a lot of visualization-related tools out there. Here’s a simple categorized collection of what’s available, with a focus …
Embedding.js: Data-driven environments for virtual reality
Embedding.js is a work-in-progress JavaScript library by Beau Cronin that makes it more straightforward to create data-driven environments. Think virtual …
Mixing cartography and landscape drawing
Artist Matthew Rangel hikes cross-country and through the mountains, exploring and drawing along the way. He then mixes his drawings …
Draw the patterns of Obama’s presidency
A couple of years back The New York Times asked readers to draw on a blank plot the relationship between …
Interview with Sesame Street’s Count von Count
Focusing on immigrant characters in television shows, The Guardian US’s data editor Mona Cholabi interviewed Sesame Street’s Count von Count. …
History of data visualization
I have an affinity for new things designed as old things, so this brief history of data visualization by RJ …
National Geographic Infographics, the book
Infographics devolved a bit in recent years, but there was a time the term wasn’t immediately associated with content marketing. …
Data with the feels
Data can be fact and analytical. It can help you make objective decisions. Data can also evoke the feels, helping …
Going local on gun violence
Sometimes data can look really noisy when you zoom in close, and so you zoom out to get a better …
Charting All the Beer Styles
The Beer Judge Certification Program lists 100 styles of beer. Here’s a chart for all of them.
Fast Food Menu of Calories
How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.
How to Make an Animated Map in R, Part 4
In the the last part of the four-part series, you make a longer animation with more data and annotate.
Transitioning Map, Part 3: Animate Change Over Time
How to make a bunch of maps and string them together to show change.
Transitioning Map, Part 2: Refining the Format and Layout
How to make a more readable and more visually accurate map, before you dive into the big transitions.
Resources to Find the Data You Need, 2016 Edition
This is an update to the guide I wrote in 2009, which as it turns out, is now mostly outdated. So, 2016. Here we go.
Learning R Versus d3.js for Visualization
For those who work with R and d3.js, the differences between the two are obvious. But for those who are …
Shorten the Visualization Path Back to Reality
Visualization is complex, but if I were to break it down simply, I’d say it’s something like the process below. …