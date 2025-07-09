Marital Status Shifts in the United States

In 1930, the median age at first marriage for males and females was 24 and 21, respectively. By 2023, the median age increased to 30 and 28. Life expectancy and priorities changed. People stay single longer, marry later, divorce less, and widow older.

Use following chart to see how much marital statuses changed for people of various ages.



Marital Status Rates, 1930 to 2023

Women tend to marry younger than men, so the rates are higher for the former at younger ages. However, the age difference appears to be decreasing (maybe as it’s more likely these days for women to enter the workforce).

In our late 40s, men are married at a higher percentage than women, for all the decades. This seemed surprising initially but makes more sense when you look at those who are widowed. It’s especially obvious at older ages, and the men who are still alive seem to be more likely to be married.

I wonder where the dots land in a couple more decades.

