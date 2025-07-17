Free kick strategy by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In soccer, a free kick can be awarded after an opponent commits a foul. The ball is still and a wall of defenders stand in between the goal and the kicker to make scoring a greater challenge. The Washington Post breaks down the differing strategies of star players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Often, all attention fixates on a lone player standing over the ball. Few have mastered this moment — of striking a free kick with perfect execution — like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But while the outcome is often the same — a goal of spectacular dimension — the approach, technique and execution differ substantially.

My soccer knowledge is sparse, so I learned something new. I like the flow from overview, to player, to kick, followed by video footage. It lets you appreciate each player’s intention and years of practice behind a quick action.