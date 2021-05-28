Marimekko charts, or mosaic plots, allow you to compare categories over two quantitative variables.

Beeswarm charts are useful to highlight individual categories or entities. Animating them can help highlight change over time.

Also known as trellis charts, lattice chart, or whatever you want to call them, the technique lets you compare several categories in one view.

When you want to compare between three parts of your data, ternary plots might be a good option. Here is how to make them.

This week I’m describing my process behind a quick map. You can download the code at the end of this issue.

Visualization for Clarity Help people understand what data has to say, because it rarely speaks for itself. Learn how to get from spreadsheet or CSV file to polished graphics to present to an audience. It’s not about the tools. It’s about process.

Mapping Geographic Data in R, with ggplot2 Make great maps with a familiar tool. Get step-by-step instructions on how to work with geographic data and make different kinds of maps.

Visualization in R Start with the basics, and then work your way up to more advanced methods. This four-week course walks you through the essentials of visualizing data in R. Familiarize yourself with the language, quickly make plots, and build your own.

Visualizing Time Series Data in R See and find the changes in your data. Everything you need to know to see and show patterns over time, from basic chart types to the more advanced.