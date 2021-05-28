Learning
Get step-by-step instructions on how to make any chart.
Making a Quick, Custom Prevalence Map – The Process 139
This week I’m describing my process behind a quick map. You can download the code at the end of this issue.
How to Make Ternary Plots in R, with ggplot2
When you want to compare between three parts of your data, ternary plots might be a good option. Here is how to make them.
How to Make Small Multiples in Excel
Also known as trellis charts, lattice chart, or whatever you want to call them, the technique lets you compare several categories in one view.
How to Make an Animated Beeswarm Chart
Beeswarm charts are useful to highlight individual categories or entities. Animating them can help highlight change over time.
Learn how to visualize data from start to finish.
Visualization for Clarity
Mapping Geographic Data in R, with ggplot2
Visualization in R
Visualizing Time Series Data in R
Mapping Geographic Data in R
The weekly newsletter for members, for a closer look at how the charts get made.
Visualization, Manually – The Process 138
Put in the time to get to know your data and design around that for best results. Usually this part of the process isn’t automated.
Visualization Tools and Learning Resources, April 2021 Roundup
Here’s the good stuff for April 2021.
Relative Comparison – The Process 136
In analysis and visualization, you’re often tasked with the “compared to what” question. Your approach will change the perspective.
Chart Remix: U.S. States Ranked – The Process 135
Welcome to another edition of me trying to make a graphic look better.
Ask the Question, Visualize the Answer
Let’s work through a practical example to see how asking and answering questions helps guide you towards more focused data graphics.
Visualizing Patterns on Repeat
Things have a way of repeating themselves, and it can be useful to highlight these patterns in data.
Why People Make Bad Charts (and What to Do When it Happens)
It’s important to consider the reasons so that we don’t overreact. Otherwise, we’re just berating, pointing, and laughing all of the time, and that’s not good for anyone.