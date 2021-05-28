Learning

Tips, tutorials, resources, and courses to help you make beautiful and useful charts. Get unlimited access as a member.

Courses

Learn how to visualize data from start to finish.

Visualization for Clarity

Help people understand what data has to say, because it rarely speaks for itself.
Learn how to get from spreadsheet or CSV file to polished graphics to present to an audience. It’s not about the tools. It’s about process.

Mapping Geographic Data in R, with ggplot2

Make great maps with a familiar tool.
Get step-by-step instructions on how to work with geographic data and make different kinds of maps.

Visualization in R

Start with the basics, and then work your way up to more advanced methods.
This four-week course walks you through the essentials of visualizing data in R. Familiarize yourself with the language, quickly make plots, and build your own.

Visualizing Time Series Data in R

See and find the changes in your data.
Everything you need to know to see and show patterns over time, from basic chart types to the more advanced.

Mapping Geographic Data in R

Make maps for spatial analysis and communication.
There are many ways to map geographic data in R, and with all the packages available, it can seem like a hodgepodge of items with no clear spot to begin. This doesn’t have to be the case.