Made by FlowingData

Jobs that Marry Together the Most
Find out which jobs most often pair together among married couples.
Coming and Going Age Generations
Since no one has figured out how to defeat time, age generations come and go. This chart shows the generational breakdowns since 1920.
Where People are Married and Not
About 48% of the U.S. population aged 15 and older is married. I was curious if there were regional variations, so I mapped it.
Shifts in How Couples Meet, Online Takes the Top
How do couples meet now and how has it changed over the years? Watch the rankings play out over six decades.
Unemployment in America, Mapped Over Time
Watch the regional changes across the country from 1990 to 2016.
Data, R, and a 3-D Printer
We almost always look at data through a screen. It’s quick and good for exploration. So is there value in making data physical? I played around with a 3-D printer to find out.
How People Like You Spend Their Time
Looking at American time use for various combinations of sex, age, and employment status, on weekdays and weekends.