Illustrated guide to card counting and investing

The internet continues to feed my compulsion to click on anything that mentions card counting.

For Bloomberg, Sonali Basak talked to hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein on card counting, as it relates to investing. It’s about measuring risk and taking advantage when odds are in your favor. I like how they casually comment that the interview and card demo is in a real casino, because Weinstein’s childhood friend happens to own the place.

To go with the piece, Dorothy Gambrell illustrated a comic verison of the interview that better appeals to my senses.