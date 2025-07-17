Most common use of time throughout the day

On a regular weekday in the United States, most people are working. Unless you’re younger, then more likely you’re in school. Or if you’re older, then maybe you’re relaxing. It depends.



Using the most recent data from the American Time Use Survey, which asked people what they did during a day in 2024, see how common each activity was for a given time of day, age, and sex.

How different groups spend their day

It’s interesting to watch the order of activities switch for male and female or the different age groups, especially after work hours. More women than men shift to household activities and caring for household members after work. The middle age folks get up earlier than their younger counterparts.

I want to be in the group still sleeping after 10am. I don’t think my body even allows that anymore.

