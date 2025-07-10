Map of flood-risk area and Camp Mystic

The New York Times mapped an overhead view of Camp Mystic with flood-risk area near the Guadalupe River. Cabins, including those just built in 2020, fall within the yellow area.

“The river is beautiful, but you have to respect it,” Mr. Eastland told the Austin American-Statesman in 1990.

More disasters followed. In October 1998, flooding in Central Texas, including much of the Guadalupe River basin, killed 12 people and injured 4,290. In the years since, floods in the area have killed 35 more individuals, according to a New York Times analysis of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.