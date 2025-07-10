Quarter of the world’s ocean floor has been mapped, so far

The Seabed 2030 Project aims to create a complete map of the world’s ocean floor. They recently announced that they are a quarter of the way there:

On World Hydrography Day, The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has announced that 27.3% of the world’s ocean floor has now been mapped to modern standards. The increase in data represents more than four million square kilometres of newly mapped seafloor – an area roughly equivalent to the entire Indian subcontinent.

[…]

From improving tsunami early-warning systems to guiding the installation of undersea cables and identifying biodiversity hotspots, seafloor data enables informed, real-world action.