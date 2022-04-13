Social Media Usage by Age

Social media apps are on a lot of phones these days, but some tend towards a younger audience and others an older. Some are common across the population. Here’s the breakdown by age for American adults in 2021, based on data from Pew Research Center.

18 TO 29 YEARS OLD 30 TO 49 50 TO 64 65 AND OLDER 84% said they used at least one social media site. 81% said they used at least one social media site. 73% said they used at least one social media site. 45% said they used at least one social media site. 0% USED IN 2021 100% 0% 100% 0% 100% 0% 100% YouTube YouTube YouTube Facebook Instagram Facebook Facebook YouTube Facebook Instagram Pinterest Pinterest Snapchat LinkedIn LinkedIn Instagram TikTok Pinterest Instagram LinkedIn Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp WhatsApp Reddit Twitter Twitter Nextdoor Pinterest Snapchat Nextdoor Twitter LinkedIn TikTok TikTok TikTok WhatsApp Reddit Snapchat Reddit Nextdoor Nextdoor Reddit Snapchat 0% 100% 0% 100% 0% 100% 0% 100% Source: Pew Research Center / By: FlowingData

Snapchat, TikTok, and Reddit tend towards a younger audience, as you might expect. Facebook most common in the oldest group seems right. Nextdoor likely rises with home ownership, so that seems to make sense. LinkedIn relies on employment, so the bump up at middle age makes sense.

I did not expect Pinterest to rise so high in the ranks with age. Scrapbooking?