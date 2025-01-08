Pew Research published their annual report on what social media U.S. 13- to 17-year-olds are using these days. It looks like WhatsApp took some attention from Snapchat and X continued its downward trend. I would’ve expected Facebook to drop, but it flattened out the past couple years.
Social media app preferences of young teenagers
