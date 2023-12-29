Best Data Visualization Projects of 2023

Data continues on its upwards trajectory and with it comes the importance of visualization. Many charts were made in 2023. If I liked something, it was on FlowingData. These are my ten favorites from the year.



24 hours in an invisible epidemic

This was a standout for me. I mess with data from the American Time Use Survey pretty much every year and Alvin’s project still caught me off guard. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

How a Vast Demographic Shift Will Reshape the World

Population data. It’s another dataset we’ve seen many times, but I enjoyed the focus on age shifts from different angles. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

Humans are Biased. Generative AI is Even Worse

You’ve heard of AI. You’ve heard of bias. This project did a good job of connecting the two to the real world. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

Runner-up in the AI department — “How much will AI affect your job?” by Yan Wu and Sergio Peçanha for WP Opinion. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

See your identity pieced together from stolen data

Enter an email address and see how it traces back to the many data breaches you probably never heard about. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

Collapse of insects

The insects on the screen totally add. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

The Locations of Star Trek and Other Sci-Fi in Real Space

Deep dive into the real-life locations of fictional space? Sign me up. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

Are you middle class?

Enter household income. See where it lies. Mostly, I am jealous that I didn’t think of it first. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

Fake Signals and American Insurance: How a Dark Fleet Moves Russian Oil

Tracking down an oil tanker through fake GPS location and slick transitions between map and photos. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

Wild World

Three years in the making, an illustrated world map of 1,642 animals. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

1,374 Days: My Life With Long Covid

I associate Giorgia’s work to more playful themes, but she applied similar techniques to her records that she’s kept since getting long Covid. The results are moving. [See the Project / On FlowingData]

