Fake location signals from oil tankers avoiding oversight

The New York Times tracked oil tankers faking their location as they ignore sanctions but keep insurance that is contingent on following the sanctions:

“It’s significant when you look at dollar terms,” said Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers.com, which monitors global shipping, who first alerted The Times to several of the suspicious ships. “It’s around $1 billion worth of oil that is going under the radar while using Western insurance, and they’re using spoofing in order to preserve their Western insurance.”

The transition from fake data to satellite image reality is slick.