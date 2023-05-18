How much AI will affect your job

Research by Edward W. Felten, Manav Raj, and Robert Seamans provides estimates for how occupations will be impacted by artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT and Midjourney, based on AI exposure and demographics. Yan Wu and Sergio Peçanha, for The Washington Post, provide a rundown and searchable charts for the work so that you can check your own occupation.
