What counts as middle class depends on who and where you’re asking. Even if two households, say a single-person household in Montana and a five-person in California, earn the same income, the latter probably has more expenses than the former. The Washington Post broke it down with various comparisons. Enter a ZIP Code to see where you are.
See if you are middle class
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Wealthy Percentiles Rising
The rich continue to get richer, and everyone else either only kind of earns more or stays where they’re at.
Peak Non-Creepy Dating Pool
Based on the “half-your-age-plus-seven” rule, the range of people you can date expands with age. Combine that with population counts and demographics, and you can find when your non-creepy dating pool peaks.
Career Timelines for Every Basketball Player Who Has Played an NBA Game
I was curious who played for a single team over their entire career, who skipped around, and how the patterns changed over the decades.