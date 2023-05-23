A portrait of your stolen identity in data breaches

You’ve probably heard about big data breaches over the years. They’re in the news or you get an email from a company that kindly reminds you to reset your password, because a few million accounts might have been exposed. Julian Fell, Ben Spraggon, and Matt Liddy for ABC News show how bits of information from all the known breaches can add up to form a complete profile of you.

Enter an email address and see how many breaches it went through, plus what information was stolen. Yay, 14 breaches for me.

Also check out Have I Been Pwned, where the data for the interactive comes from. It provides more background on individual breaches. [Thanks, Matt]