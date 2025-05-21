Map of an upside down world
While we’re on maps oriented in unfamiliar ways, Robert Simmon made an upside down world map as a reminder that there is no real top or bottom on this planet. We’re just a spinning globe floating around in space.
The map is available in print. (Thanks, Zan.)
