Center the map on the country you want

Speaking of maps centered on specific countries, Engaging Data made an interactive map that lets you select the country and projection to see how the view shifts.

World maps are used to show the geographic relationships between the countries and regions of the world. Their design shapes our perception of the world and those relationships. Two of the important aspects of map design are the choice of map projection and what is centered in the map. The idea for this map dataviz is to let users create their own country centered map by centering the map where you choose (on a country of your choice or a specific point) and the map projection.