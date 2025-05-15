World map with south on top and Brazil in center
The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Brazil’s agency for statistics and maps, released a world map that shows south on top and Brazil in the center.
This probably looks upside down and off center to most Americans, but more countries should do this.
