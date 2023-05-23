Every Household Type in the U.S.
When you think of household types in the United States, the most common ones probably come to mind: single, married couple, married couple with a kid, or married couple with two kids. And that makes sense, since that covers about two-thirds of all households.
But I’ve been wondering about the remaining third of households. That’s when you start to see a lot of variation.
10 Most Common Household Types
Based on the American Community Survey from 2021, these are the most common household types.
Relationships are relative to the householder who answered the survey. The top comes out as expected, but I was kind of surprised to see institutional inmates so high on the list. And #7, other non-relatives, is mostly people living in group quarters like dorms.
Most Common Household Types, 11 to 30
There are many more household types though. Here’s the eleventh to thirtieth most common. Notice more family members, extended family, kids, and friends.
100 Most Common Household Types
Still, this is just a small sample. There were 4,708 types recorded in the ACS data. While we’re looking, here are the top 100.
Largest Household Type
In case you’re wondering, the largest recorded household type had 20 members. There was a married couple, a bunch of kids, extended family, and one non-relative.
If you’d like to see all 4,708 combinations, you can take a look here (giant PDF).
Notes
The data comes from the 2021 American Community Survey. I downloaded data via IPUMS, processed the data in Python, visualized the data in R, and edited in Adobe Illustrator.
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.See What You Get
Learn to Visualize Data See All →
How to Make Unit Charts with Icon Images in R
Make the unit chart less abstract with icons that represent the data, or use this in place of a bar chart.
How to Make an Animated Donut Chart in R
There are “better” ways to show proportions over time, but sometimes you just want an animated donut.
Favorites
Air Quality Mapped Over Time
With wildfires burning in the western United States, smoke fills the air. This is an animation of the air quality during the past couple of months.
When Americans Reach $100k in Savings
It was reported that 1 in 6 millennials have at least $100,000 saved. Is this right? It seems high. I looked at the data to find out and then at all of the age groups.
Life expectancy changes
The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.