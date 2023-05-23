Data Underload  / 

Every Household Type in the U.S.

By Nathan Yau

When you think of household types in the United States, the most common ones probably come to mind: single, married couple, married couple with a kid, or married couple with two kids. And that makes sense, since that covers about two-thirds of all households.

But I’ve been wondering about the remaining third of households. That’s when you start to see a lot of variation.

10 Most Common Household Types

Based on the American Community Survey from 2021, these are the most common household types.

10 most common living situations

Relationships are relative to the householder who answered the survey. The top comes out as expected, but I was kind of surprised to see institutional inmates so high on the list. And #7, other non-relatives, is mostly people living in group quarters like dorms.

Most Common Household Types, 11 to 30

There are many more household types though. Here’s the eleventh to thirtieth most common. Notice more family members, extended family, kids, and friends.

11-30 most common living situations

100 Most Common Household Types

Still, this is just a small sample. There were 4,708 types recorded in the ACS data. While we’re looking, here are the top 100.

100 most common living situations

Largest Household Type

In case you’re wondering, the largest recorded household type had 20 members. There was a married couple, a bunch of kids, extended family, and one non-relative.

Largest household with 20 members  

If you’d like to see all 4,708 combinations, you can take a look here (giant PDF).

Notes

The data comes from the 2021 American Community Survey. I downloaded data via IPUMS, processed the data in Python, visualized the data in R, and edited in Adobe Illustrator.

Chart Type Used

Network Graph

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

See What You Get

Learn to Visualize Data See All →

Drawing Lines and Segments in R

Show connections and changes over time with start and end points.

How to Make Unit Charts with Icon Images in R

Make the unit chart less abstract with icons that represent the data, or use this in place of a bar chart.

How to Make an Animated Donut Chart in R

There are “better” ways to show proportions over time, but sometimes you just want an animated donut.

How to Flatten the Curve, a Social Distancing Simulation and Tutorial

Using R, we look at how your decreased interaction with others can help slow the spread of infectious diseases.

Favorites

Air Quality Mapped Over Time

With wildfires burning in the western United States, smoke fills the air. This is an animation of the air quality during the past couple of months.

When Americans Reach $100k in Savings

It was reported that 1 in 6 millennials have at least $100,000 saved. Is this right? It seems high. I looked at the data to find out and then at all of the age groups.

Life expectancy changes

The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.

Famous Movie Quotes as Charts

In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute …