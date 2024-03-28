Satellite imagery on its own can be limited in what it can say without context. It’s photos from the sky, which is neat and technical, but then what? For Nightingale, Robert Simmon describes the many ways that journalists use satellite imagery to tell stories and layer meaning.
Using satellite imagery to tell stories
