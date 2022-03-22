Who Takes Care of the Kids, By Household Income

Childcare is expensive in the United States. So as you would expect, higher-income households tend to use non-parental childcare more, whereas lower-income households tend more towards only parental care. Here are the percentages, based on 2019 estimates from the National Center for Education Statistics.



PERCENTAGE OF CHILDREN UNDER 5, NOT YET IN KINDERGARTEN 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% $20,000 OR LESS Only Parental Care Non-Parental Care Center-Based Parents or guardians can have use more than one type of non-parental care, so the sum of the parts is greater than the whole. Relative Non-relative $20,001 TO $50,000 Lower-income households are more likely not to use outside childcare. Only Parental Care Non-Parental Care Center-Based Relative Non-relative $50,001 TO $75,000 Only Parental Care Non-Parental Care Center-Based Relative Non-relative $75,001 TO $100,000 Only Parental Care Non-Parental Care Center-Based Relative Non-relative Higher household income tends to mean more non-parental childcare. $100,001 OR MORE Only Parental Care Non-Parental Care Center-Based Relative Non-relative 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% PERCENTAGE OF CHILDREN UNDER 5, NOT YET IN KINDERGARTEN SOURCE: NATIONAL CENTER FOR EDUCATION STATISTICS

Check out the NCES data here for more categories.

