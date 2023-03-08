By Nathan Yau  /  Posted to Statistical Atlas  /  ,

Multiple Income Households

When we hear about household income, it’s usually in an overall context that considers all households at once. However, you can group households in various ways, which can give you a better idea of how your situation might compare to others.

Here’s household income by number of earners in the household, based on data from the 2022 Current Population Survey. The values are adjusted for 2023 dollars.

PEOPLE WHO EARNED INCOME IN THE HOUSEHOLD

1

2

3

4

5

6

This is one household.

HOUSEHOLD

INCOME

$1,000,000

$298,999

$239,318

$215,931

$192,713

$171,493

More earners usually means higher income, as expected.

MEDIAN

INCOME

$100,000

$77,128

$10,000

Among all households with income, 5% earned less than $10,000. Among households with one earner, it was 9%.

$1,000

$100

$10

$1

1

2

3

4

5

6

PEOPLE WHO EARNED INCOME IN THE HOUSEHOLD

SOURCE: Current Population Survey 2022, IPUMS

