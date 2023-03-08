Multiple Income Households
Here’s household income by number of earners in the household, based on data from the 2022 Current Population Survey. The values are adjusted for 2023 dollars.
PEOPLE WHO EARNED INCOME IN THE HOUSEHOLD
1
2
3
4
5
6
This is one household.
HOUSEHOLD
INCOME
$1,000,000
$298,999
$239,318
$215,931
$192,713
$171,493
More earners usually means higher income, as expected.
MEDIAN
INCOME
$100,000
$77,128
$10,000
Among all households with income, 5% earned less than $10,000. Among households with one earner, it was 9%.
$1,000
$100
$10
$1
1
2
3
4
5
6
PEOPLE WHO EARNED INCOME IN THE HOUSEHOLD
SOURCE: Current Population Survey 2022, IPUMS
PEOPLE WHO EARNED INCOME IN THE HOUSEHOLD
1
2
3
4
5
6
This is one household.
HOUSEHOLD
INCOME
$1M
$299k
$239k
$216k
$193k
$171k
MEDIAN
INCOME
More earners usually means higher income, as expected.
$100k
$77k
$10k
Among all households with income, 5% earned less than $10,000. Among households with one earner, it was 9%.
$1k
$100
$10
$1
1
2
3
4
5
6
PEOPLE WHO EARNED INCOME IN THE HOUSEHOLD
SOURCE: Current Population Survey 2022, IPUMS
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.See What You Get
Learn to Visualize Data See All →
How to Make an Interactive Treemap
Treemaps are useful to view and explore hierarchical data. Interaction can help you look at the data in greater detail.
How to Make Stacked Area Charts in R
From the basic area chart, to the stacked version, to the streamgraph, the geometry is similar. Once you know how to do one, you can do them all.
How to Make a Tiled Bar Chart with D3.js
Show individual data points by splitting bars into smaller cells.
Favorites
Data, R, and a 3-D Printer
We almost always look at data through a screen. It’s quick and good for exploration. So is there value in making data physical? I played around with a 3-D printer to find out.
Top Brewery Road Trip, Routed Algorithmically
There are a lot of great craft breweries in the United States, but there is only so much time. This is the computed best way to get to the top rated breweries and how to maximize the beer tasting experience. Every journey begins with a single sip.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.