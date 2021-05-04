Statistical Atlas  /  ,

Divorce Rates and Income

By Nathan Yau

Divorce rates are tied to job security, age, and occupation, so it should make sense that we see a pattern when we plot divorce rates against income.

Compiled from estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey

Compiled from estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey

There’s a tight decrease in divorce rate for incomes between $10,000 and $200,000 per year, and then rates seems to flatten out around 30 percent after that.

There’s some fluctuation showing in the higher incomes. But it’s hard to say if that’s actually what’s happening or if there are just fewer data points at higher incomes to calculate rates. I suspect the latter.

Chart Types Used

Line ChartScatter Plot

