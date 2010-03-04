Defense Against Dishonest Charts

Reading Data

Visualization lets you see data quicker than if you were browsing a spreadsheet, and for many, a better chart means it takes less time to read.

Dishonest chartmakers use this assumption to their advantage. They publish any message they want and know that only a fraction of readers think long enough to learn the context of a data point.

Sometimes readers catch on, but the dishonest find new tricks.

So while it is useful to know misleading varieties, it is better to establish a general approach for reading data.

Recognize the possibilities. As we’ve seen in previous examples, a single dataset can represent infinite narratives, depending on the angle you look from. A choice of visual encoding and a shift in scale can make something good look bad. Significant changes can look like nothing. A decrease can look like an increase. Once you recognize that data and charts are not fact and instead a lens to evaluate a messy world, you will see more clearly.

Examine the details. To find the angle you’re looking at, note the scales, ranges, and units. Your eyes will be drawn to the more colorful visual encodings in the foreground or a loud title, but they are meaningless without knowing the background.

Interpret with opinion. Someone made choices during collection, analysis, visualization, and communication. The more you know about those choices, the better you can identify dishonest charts.

Stay skeptical. Strengthen your defenses when findings seem unbelievable or too good to be true. Surprising insights do not automatically mean dishonest motivations but sometimes they do. Ask why.

Look outside the data. The chart, the data, and the conclusions stem from factors away from the screen. Just like you learned in elementary school, scrutinize the who, what, when, where, why, and how that led to the chart you see.

Think carefully. Mindless consumption does little to defend against dishonest charts. If anything, such interactions feed social algorithms to push the charts in front of more eyeballs.

Correct dishonest charts. Leave a weed to grow and it will take all that it can from the land. More weeds will sprout. Before you know it, there is no space for nourishment. Force out the weeds that are dishonest charts.