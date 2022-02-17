Trendiest Baby Name Every Year Since 1930, in the U.S.

Baby names gain sudden popularity for various reasons. Maybe a celebrity with a unique name gains traction, or a character in a movie strikes a chord with audiences. Maybe an athlete reaches the peak of fame, and expecting parents have similar dreams.

I wondered how these trends changed over time. So using data from the Social Security Administration, I found the most trendy baby name every year since 1930. Here they are for female and male.

Trendiest Female Baby Names

PERCENTAGE OF FEMALE BABY NAMES 0.5% 0.4% 0.3% 0.2% 0.1% Marlene 1930 0.0% Harlene Sharleen Adriana Janel Shelba Deanna Danielle Brenda Scarlett 1940 Jerilyn Michal Cheryl Dorinda Lauren Jacalyn Jolinda Sharman Lorry Many of the earlier trendiest names gained steam over a decade. Mindy 1950 Krystal Pandora Angelique Sheree Sabrina Venetia Tammy Keely Torri Lisha 1960 Marisol Tiffany Tamiko Deneen Samatha Tabatha Anisa Coretta Shani Shiloh 1970 Ashli It seems a lot of names during the 1970s and 1980s mostly trended in and out relatively quick. Catina Cicely Nakia Mandie Rhiannon Devin Aja Brianne Evita 1980 Krystle Jere Kirby Santana Kayleigh Kyrie Janay Whitley Audriana Alannah 1990 Connor Darian Kadijah Aaliyah We can see current events and pop culture lead to trending names. Jailene Alanis Yulisa Calista Charlize Litzy 2000 Nevaeh Ashanti Azeneth Betzaida Carma Suri Jaslene Allisson Coraline Collins 2010 Palmer Cataleya Daleyza Aranza Alaia Kehlani Ensley Tatiyana Alita 2020 Teresita

To be honest, I’ve never heard of a lot of these names, but it’s interesting to see how parents draw from music, sports, and other entertainment. I’m also surprised that a good number of baby names are only small bumps percentage-wise in their induction year, but then go on a big run many years later.

You can see similar patterns in male baby names.

Trendiest Male Baby Names

PERCENTAGE OF MALE BABY NAMES 0.5% 0.4% Landon trended the highest in 1935, but it really picked up in more recent decades. 0.3% 0.2% 0.1% Marcello 1930 0.0% Delano Delano Kelvin Kerwin Landon Tyrone Dion Ephraim Rhett 1940 Denzel Macarthur Garret Kennedy Dorian Cornel Brock Kevan Hanson Brion 1950 Denise Wilhelm Shane Dain Davy Cheyenne Tammy Bret Efrem Stephon 1960 Parrish Chance Tal Deron Branden Heath Garrison There were no repeat female baby names that trended at the top between 1930 and 2020, but Delano and Jermaine were both back-to-back winners. Dustin Jeromy Jermaine 1970 Jermaine Demond Caine Rashad Jamaal Seneca Lavar Dequan Yoel Kellen 1980 Cavin Firearms manufacturers Colt and Remington? Colt Remington Ryne Jaymes Addison Jareth Nico Kwame Tevin 1990 Devante Jalen Savon Aldair Tristen Kobe Ennis Dawson had a popular creek in the early 2000s and picked up some steam over the past few years. Dawson Sincere Elian 2000 Jaheim Omarion Andon Kanye Talan Dereon Leonidas Urijah Bronx Raylan 2010 Neymar Long Jayceon Arlie Bellamy Kylo Jaxtyn Tyshon Ermias Hazel 2020

Again, sports and music names jump out at me.

To narrow down these lists of trendy names, I used the same measurement as when I looked for the most trendy names of all time. Basically, you look for the greatest relative increase in percentage of all names. To avoid really rare names that would appear just because of single-digit totals, I limited the search to names with at least 1,000 babies given the name between 1930 and 2020.

