Foreign Students

By Nathan Yau

There are over 1 million international higher-education students enrolled in the United States. The map below shows where they reside.

PERCENTAGE OF

FOREIGN STUDENTS

OUT OF TOTAL STUDENT POPULATION

Compiled using estimates from the 5-year 2018 American Community Survey

PCT. STUDENTS WHO ARE NOT CITIZENS

2%

3%

4%

5%

6%

Map by FlowingData, https://flowingdata.com

PERCENTAGE OF

FOREIGN STUDENTS

OUT OF TOTAL STUDENT POPULATION

Compiled from estimates from the 5-year 2018 American Community Survey

PCT. STUDENTS WHO ARE NOT CITIZENS

2%

4%

5%

6%

3%

The American Community Survey data was downloaded via IPUMS. Percentages were calculated by dividing the number of students who were not citizens by total number of students.

As you might expect, you see more foreign students along the coast and in major port cities.

