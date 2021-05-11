Where People are Married and Not
About 48% of the U.S. population aged 15 and older is married. I was curious if there were regional variations, so I mapped the percentage of married people versus not married people.
MAP
I was expecting to see mostly noise, so I was surprised to see the higher prevalence of non-married people in the bottom half of the United States. I have a feeling it’s age-related.
