Statistical Atlas  / 

Where People are Married and Not

By Nathan Yau

About 48% of the U.S. population aged 15 and older is married. I was curious if there were regional variations, so I mapped the percentage of married people versus not married people.

MAP

PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS

OUT OF POPULATION AGED 15 YEARS AND OLDER

Compiled from estimates from the 2019 Five-Year American Community Survey

PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS

Not married

Married

MAP

PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS

OUT OF POPULATION AGED 15 YEARS AND OLDER

Compiled from estimates from the 2019 Five-Year American Community Survey

PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS

Not married

Married

I was expecting to see mostly noise, so I was surprised to see the higher prevalence of non-married people in the bottom half of the United States. I have a feeling it’s age-related.

Chart Type Used

Choropleth Map

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now

Favorites

Marrying Age

People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?

Famous Movie Quotes as Charts

In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute …

Peak Non-Creepy Dating Pool

Based on the “half-your-age-plus-seven” rule, the range of people you can date expands with age. Combine that with population counts and demographics, and you can find when your non-creepy dating pool peaks.

How Much the Everyday Changes When You Have Kids

I compared time use for those with children under 18 against those without. Here’s where the minutes go.