Where People are Married and Not

About 48% of the U.S. population aged 15 and older is married. I was curious if there were regional variations, so I mapped the percentage of married people versus not married people.

MAP PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS OUT OF POPULATION AGED 15 YEARS AND OLDER Compiled from estimates from the 2019 Five-Year American Community Survey PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS Not married Married MAP PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS OUT OF POPULATION AGED 15 YEARS AND OLDER Compiled from estimates from the 2019 Five-Year American Community Survey PREVALENT MARITAL STATUS Not married Married

I was expecting to see mostly noise, so I was surprised to see the higher prevalence of non-married people in the bottom half of the United States. I have a feeling it’s age-related.