Data Underload  /  ,

Deaths by Firearm, Compared Against Injury-Related Deaths

By Nathan Yau

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention track cause of death over time, under several classifications and groupings. Among 1- to 19-year-olds, regulations decreased motor vehicle deaths, but deaths by firearms increased and became the leading mechanism in 2018.

Firearms Are the Leading Injury Mechanism

Among 1- to 19-year-olds in the United States, from 1999 to 2020.

DEATHS

16,709

As motor vehicle deaths decreased, firearm deaths increased and became the leading cause of injury-related death in 2018, among 1- to 19-year-olds.

Motor Vehicle Traffic

Firearm

Drowning

Suffocation

Poisoning

Fire

0

1999

2000

’01

’02

’03

’04

’05

’06

’07

’08

’09

’10

’11

’12

’13

’14

’15

’16

’17

’18

’19

’20

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

DEATHS

16.7k

As motor vehicle deaths decreased, firearm deaths increased and became the leading cause of injury-related death in 2018, among 1- to 19-year-olds.

Motor Vehicle Traffic

Firearm

Drowning

Suffocation

Poisoning

Fire

0k

2000

’02

’04

’06

’08

’10

’12

’14

’16

’18

’20

SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Chart Type Used

Alluvial Diagram

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now

Learn to Visualize Data See All →

How to Make Interactive Linked Small Multiples

Small multiples are great, and the right interactions can make them even better. A primer and a how-to.

How to Make Horizon Graphs in R

The relatively new and lesser known time series visualization can be useful if you know what you’re looking at, and they take up a lot less space.

How to Make an Interactive Area Graph with Flare

You’ve seen the NameExplorer from the Baby Name Wizard by …

Interactive Time Series Chart with Filters

Time series charts can easily turn to spaghetti when you have multiple categories. By highlighting the ones of interest, you can direct focus and allow comparisons.