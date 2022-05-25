Deaths by Firearm, Compared Against Injury-Related Deaths
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention track cause of death over time, under several classifications and groupings. Among 1- to 19-year-olds, regulations decreased motor vehicle deaths, but deaths by firearms increased and became the leading mechanism in 2018.
Firearms Are the Leading Injury Mechanism
Among 1- to 19-year-olds in the United States, from 1999 to 2020.
DEATHS
16,709
As motor vehicle deaths decreased, firearm deaths increased and became the leading cause of injury-related death in 2018, among 1- to 19-year-olds.
Motor Vehicle Traffic
Firearm
Drowning
Suffocation
Poisoning
Fire
0
1999
2000
’01
’02
’03
’04
’05
’06
’07
’08
’09
’10
’11
’12
’13
’14
’15
’16
’17
’18
’19
’20
SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
