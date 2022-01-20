Declining Births

As people marry later and have fewer kids, the number of births per month has been decreasing over the past decade. The pandemic seemed to speed up the process at first, but then jumped back up based on provisional data from the CDC.

CHANGE IN LIVE BIRTH COUNT SINCE 2003 In November 2007, births peaked relatively at 353,660, which was 10% higher than during the same month in 2003. FROM 2004 TO 2021 LIVE BIRTHS +10% COMPARED TO MONTHLY COUNTS IN 2003 MORE BIRTHS +5% This baseline represents equal number of births to 2003 monthly counts. 0% June 2021 births show a possible rise. -5% FEWER BIRTHS -10% Births have been going down for the past decade, but the pandemic pushed it down faster. Births in January 2021 were 16% lower than in 2003. -15% 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Data for 2021 is provisional. The counts these % changes are based on were rounded to the nearest thousand. SOURCE: CDC NATIONAL CENTER FOR HEALTH STATISTICS / MADE BY: FLOWINGDATA FROM 2004 TO 2021 LIVE BIRTHS COMPARED TO MONTHLY COUNTS IN 2003 CHANGE IN LIVE BIRTH COUNT SINCE 2003 -15% -10% -5% 0% +5% +10% 2004 FEWER BIRTHS MORE BIRTHS 2005 2006 2007 2008 In Nov. 2007, births peaked relatively at 353,660, which was 10% higher than during the same month in 2003. 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 This baseline represents equal number of births to 2003 monthly counts. 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Births were going down for the past decade, but the pandemic pushed it down faster. Births in Jan. 2021 were 16% lower than in 2003. 2019 2020 2021 June 2021 births show a possible rise. SOURCE: CDC NATIONAL CENTER FOR HEALTH STATISTICS MADE BY: FLOWINGDATA

Instead of using absolute counts per month, this baseline chart uses 2003 as the reference, which is the earliest the CDC currently provides monthly data through their WONDER database. Each point on the line shows the percentage difference in a given month compared to the corresponding month in 2003.