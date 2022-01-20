Declining Births
As people marry later and have fewer kids, the number of births per month has been decreasing over the past decade. The pandemic seemed to speed up the process at first, but then jumped back up based on provisional data from the CDC.
In November 2007, births peaked relatively at 353,660, which was 10% higher than during the same month in 2003.
This baseline represents equal number of births to 2003 monthly counts.
June 2021 births show a possible rise.
FEWER BIRTHS
Births have been going down for the past decade, but the pandemic pushed it down faster. Births in January 2021 were 16% lower than in 2003.
Data for 2021 is provisional. The counts these % changes are based on were rounded to the nearest thousand.
SOURCE: CDC NATIONAL CENTER FOR HEALTH STATISTICS / MADE BY: FLOWINGDATA
June 2021 births show a possible rise.
Instead of using absolute counts per month, this baseline chart uses 2003 as the reference, which is the earliest the CDC currently provides monthly data through their WONDER database. Each point on the line shows the percentage difference in a given month compared to the corresponding month in 2003.
