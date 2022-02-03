When There Were More Deaths Than Births in the U.S.

Births have declined over the years, whereas number of deaths have gone up with the population. So the two counts over time have been getting closer to each other. The past couple of years of covid accelerated the process.



FROM 2003 TO 2021 LIFE VS. DEATH YEAR 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 PEOPLE Births tend to increase in summer months. Overall, birth rate and total births have decreased over the years. Deaths surpassed births for four months from December 2020, peaking in January 2021. 400,000 LIVE BIRTHS In April 2020, deaths surpassed births. 350,000 300,000 Despite the seasonal offsets of more births in summer and more deaths in winter, births outnumbered deaths significantly over the years. But the difference is getting smaller. Came close in 2018. 250,000 200,000 Deaths tend to increase during the winter months. Overall, the mortality rate has decreased, but an increasing population means has still meant more total deaths. DEATHS 150,000 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 YEAR Data for 2021 is provisional with counts rounded to the nearest thousand. SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics FROM 2003 TO 2021 LIFE VS. DEATH PEOPLE 150k 200k 250k 300k 400k 350k 2003 DEATHS LIVE BIRTHS 2004 2005 Despite the seasonal offsets of more births in summer and more deaths in winter, births outnumbered deaths significantly over the years. But the difference is getting smaller. 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 Births peak in the summer. 2011 2012 2013 Deaths peak in the winter. 2014 2015 2016 2017 Came close in 2018. 2018 2019 In April 2020, deaths surpassed births. 2020 *Data for 2021 is provisional. 2021 Deaths surpassed births for four months from December 2020, peaking in January 2021. SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics

The chart above is a difference chart. Two time series lines are plotted, and the space between each line is filled with a color indicating which time series is greater. As you might have guessed, this highlights which metric is more during spans of time and by how much. Focus on the individual lines to read the patterns like a standard line chart.