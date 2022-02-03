Statistical Atlas  /  ,

When There Were More Deaths Than Births in the U.S.

By Nathan Yau

Births have declined over the years, whereas number of deaths have gone up with the population. So the two counts over time have been getting closer to each other. The past couple of years of covid accelerated the process.

Births tend to increase in summer months. Overall, birth rate and total births have decreased over the years.

Deaths surpassed births for four months from December 2020, peaking in January 2021.

In April 2020, deaths surpassed births.

Despite the seasonal offsets of more births in summer and more deaths in winter, births outnumbered deaths significantly over the years. But the difference is getting smaller.

Came close in 2018.

Deaths tend to increase during the winter months. Overall, the mortality rate has decreased, but an increasing population means has still meant more total deaths.

DEATHS

Data for 2021 is provisional with counts rounded to the nearest thousand.

SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics

Deaths peak in the winter.

Came close in 2018.

In April 2020, deaths surpassed births.

*Data for 2021 is provisional.

Deaths surpassed births for four months from December 2020, peaking in January 2021.

The chart above is a difference chart. Two time series lines are plotted, and the space between each line is filled with a color indicating which time series is greater. As you might have guessed, this highlights which metric is more during spans of time and by how much. Focus on the individual lines to read the patterns like a standard line chart.

Chart Type Used

Difference Chart

