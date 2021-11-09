How Much Women and Men Worked

Over the years, more women have entered the workforce while the percentage of men has gone down slightly. The chart below shows the shifts since 1960.

The breakdowns from 1960 to 1990 come from the decennial census. The data from 2000 to 2019 comes from the American Community Survey. With the exception of 2019 data, the values in between decades are interpolations.

You can see people working more weeks out of the year, especially for women. In 1960, about 42% of women and 87% of men 21 and older worked at least one week out of the year. In 2019, about 62% of women and 73% of men 21 and older worked at least one week.





Notes