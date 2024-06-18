Older or Younger than the Population

As you get older, it might start to feel like everyone is getting younger around you. At what point are you older than the majority?



Based on data from the American Community Survey, the chart below shows the percentage and number of people who are older and younger than you, given an age and categorized by sex.

Are you older or younger than others?

Compare your age to the rest of the U.S. population.

Age 39 seems to be the inflection point overall, but since women tend to live longer than men, the shift is later for women. Either way, I think I’m solidly in middle age now.

Notes

Estimates are based on data from the 2022 5-year American Community Survey, which I downloaded via IPUMS. I analyzed and prepared the data in R and made the interactive chart with D3.js.

