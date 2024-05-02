How Much We Work
In our younger years, we have school and more important things to do, but then we get older and there are bills to pay. The charts below show the shift and the sweet release of retirement.
Hours Spent Working, by Age Group
Percentage of people in each age group who work a given number of hours.
The estimates are based on data from the American Time Use Survey from 2021 and 2022, via IPUMS.
I thought we might see greater work hours from “hustle culture” or the gig economy, but it seems most people work regular 9-to-5 jobs, regardless of age.
