Daily Routine, 2020

After looking at how much time we spent on daily activities in 2020, let’s look at when we spent our time. Based on data from the American Time Use Survey, the chart below shows the percentage of people doing activities on a non-holiday weekday.



midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2020 30% 20% 10% SLEEPING 0% EDUCATION SOCIALIZING, RELAXING, AND LEISURE WORK CARING FOR NON-HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS Household Activities Eating and Drinking Traveling Personal Care Volunteer Activities Caring for and Helping Household Members Consumer Purchases Sports, Exercise, and Recreation Telephone Calls Professional and Personal Care Services Other Gap/can’t remember Religious and Spiritual Activities midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2020 midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% SLEEPING 0% EDUCATION SOCIALIZING, RELAXING, AND LEISURE WORK CARING FOR NON-HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS Household Activities Eating and Drinking Traveling Personal Care Volunteer Activities Caring for and Helping Household Members Consumer Purchases Sports, Exercise, and Recreation Telephone Calls Professional and Personal Care Services Other Gap/can’t remember Religious and Spiritual Activities midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm

This doesn’t look all that different from 2019 distributions, shown below. Sleep peaks during the late night hours; socializing and relaxing peaks during the evening hours; eating and drinking peak during lunch and dinner.

midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2019 30% 20% 10% Sleeping 0% Education Socializing, Relaxing, and Leisure Work and Work−Related Activities Caring for and Helping Non−Household Members Traveling Eating and Drinking Household Activities Volunteer Activities Personal Care Caring for and Helping Household Members Consumer Purchases Sports, Exercise, and Recreation Professional and Personal Care Services Telephone Calls Other Religious and Spiritual Activities Gap/can’t remember midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2019 midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% Sleeping 0% Education Socializing, Relaxing, and Leisure Work and Work−Related Activities Caring for Non−Household Members Traveling Eating and Drinking Household Activities Volunteer Activities Personal Care Caring for and Helping Household Members Consumer Purchases Sports, Exercise, and Recreation Professional and Personal Care Services Telephone Calls Other Religious and Spiritual Activities Gap/can’t remember midnight 4:00am 8:00am noon 4:00pm 8:00pm 11:59pm

Although it’s kind of hard to compare between the two years with the separate views, so here’s 2020 overlaid on 2019 time use:

SLEEPING EDUCATION SOCIALIZING, RELAXING, AND LEISURE WORKING CARING FOR NON−HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS TRAVELING Fewer people at work. More staying in one place, stuck in 2020. 80% 50% 25% 25% We still slept, maybe a little bit later. 100% 60% 2019 40% 20% 20% 60% 80% 2020 30% 15% 40% 15% 60% 40% 20% 10% 10% 40% 20% 20% 10% 5% 5% 20% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm EATING AND DRINKING HOUSEHOLD ACTIVITIES VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES PERSONAL CARE CARING FOR AND HELPING HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS SHOPPING 25% 25% 8% 5% 15% Much less in 2020. 20% 15% 20% 6% 4% 15% 15% 10% 3% 10% 4% 10% 10% 2% 5% 5% 2% 5% 5% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm SPORTS, EXERCISE, AND RECREATION PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL CARE SERVICES TELEPHONE CALLS MISCELLANEOUS RELIGIOUS AND SPIRITUAL ACTIVITIES GAP/CAN’T REMEMBER 1% 2% 2% 3% 1% Can’t or don’t want to? 1% 2% 1% 1% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm SLEEPING EDUCATION 80% We still slept, maybe a little bit later. 100% 2019 60% 80% 2020 60% 40% 40% 20% 20% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm SOCIALIZING, RELAXING, AND LEISURE WORKING Fewer people at work. 50% 60% 40% 30% 40% 20% 20% 10% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm CARING FOR NON−HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS TRAVELING More staying in one place, stuck in 2020. 25% 25% 20% 20% 15% 15% 10% 10% 5% 5% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm EATING AND DRINKING HOUSEHOLD ACTIVITIES 25% 25% 20% 20% 15% 15% 10% 10% 5% 5% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES PERSONAL CARE 15% Much less in 2020. 15% 10% 10% 5% 5% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm CARING FOR AND HELPING HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS SHOPPING 8% 5% 6% 4% 3% 4% 2% 2% 1% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm SPORTS, EXERCISE, AND RECREATION PROFESSIONAL CARE SERVICES 2% 3% 2% 1% 1% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm TELEPHONE CALLS MISCELLANEOUS 2% 1% 1% 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm RELIGIOUS AND SPIRITUAL ACTIVITIES GAP/CAN’T REMEMBER 1% 1% Can’t or don’t want to? 0% 0% midnight 8am 4pm midnight 8am 4pm

Some activities were down noticeably in 2020: traveling, volunteering, shopping, and religious activities. Caring for household and non-household members was also down, but I suspect a big chunk of that comes from decreased waiting and commuting related to those activities.

Household activities and telephone calls were up, which seems right.

Overall, the distributions over the day don’t look that different between 2020 and 2019. I thought there would be more variation between the two.

I have a feeling that this breakdown of activities is only part of the story though. Maybe where these activities were down, at home versus somewhere else, is a good next step. Maybe looking at secondary activities (these are primary) is also worthwhile to see how people had to do more at once (like take care of kids while working).

Notes