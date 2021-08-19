Daily Routine, 2020
After looking at how much time we spent on daily activities in 2020, let’s look at when we spent our time. Based on data from the American Time Use Survey, the chart below shows the percentage of people doing activities on a non-holiday weekday.
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2020
30%
20%
10%
SLEEPING
0%
EDUCATION
SOCIALIZING, RELAXING, AND LEISURE
WORK
CARING FOR NON-HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS
Household Activities
Eating and Drinking
Traveling
Personal Care
Volunteer Activities
Caring for and Helping Household Members
Consumer Purchases
Sports, Exercise, and Recreation
Telephone Calls
Professional and Personal Care Services
Other
Gap/can’t remember
Religious and Spiritual Activities
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2020
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
SLEEPING
0%
EDUCATION
SOCIALIZING, RELAXING, AND LEISURE
WORK
CARING FOR NON-HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS
Household Activities
Eating and Drinking
Traveling
Personal Care
Volunteer Activities
Caring for and Helping Household Members
Consumer Purchases
Sports, Exercise, and Recreation
Telephone Calls
Professional and Personal Care Services
Other
Gap/can’t remember
Religious and Spiritual Activities
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
This doesn’t look all that different from 2019 distributions, shown below. Sleep peaks during the late night hours; socializing and relaxing peaks during the evening hours; eating and drinking peak during lunch and dinner.
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2019
30%
20%
10%
Sleeping
0%
Education
Socializing, Relaxing, and Leisure
Work and Work−Related Activities
Caring for and Helping Non−Household Members
Traveling
Eating and Drinking
Household Activities
Volunteer Activities
Personal Care
Caring for and Helping Household Members
Consumer Purchases
Sports, Exercise, and Recreation
Professional and Personal Care Services
Telephone Calls
Other
Religious and Spiritual Activities
Gap/can’t remember
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
PERCENT OF PEOPLE DOING ACTIVITY DURING A WEEKDAY, 2019
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
Sleeping
0%
Education
Socializing, Relaxing, and Leisure
Work and Work−Related Activities
Caring for Non−Household Members
Traveling
Eating and Drinking
Household Activities
Volunteer Activities
Personal Care
Caring for and Helping Household Members
Consumer Purchases
Sports, Exercise, and Recreation
Professional and Personal Care Services
Telephone Calls
Other
Religious and Spiritual Activities
Gap/can’t remember
midnight
4:00am
8:00am
noon
4:00pm
8:00pm
11:59pm
Although it’s kind of hard to compare between the two years with the separate views, so here’s 2020 overlaid on 2019 time use:
SLEEPING
EDUCATION
SOCIALIZING, RELAXING,
AND LEISURE
WORKING
CARING FOR
NON−HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS
TRAVELING
Fewer people at work.
More staying in one place, stuck in 2020.
80%
50%
25%
25%
We still slept, maybe a little bit later.
100%
60%
2019
40%
20%
20%
60%
80%
2020
30%
15%
40%
15%
60%
40%
20%
10%
10%
40%
20%
20%
10%
5%
5%
20%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
EATING AND DRINKING
HOUSEHOLD ACTIVITIES
VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES
PERSONAL CARE
CARING FOR AND HELPING
HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS
SHOPPING
25%
25%
8%
5%
15%
Much less in 2020.
20%
15%
20%
6%
4%
15%
15%
10%
3%
10%
4%
10%
10%
2%
5%
5%
2%
5%
5%
1%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
SPORTS, EXERCISE,
AND RECREATION
PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL
CARE SERVICES
TELEPHONE CALLS
MISCELLANEOUS
RELIGIOUS AND SPIRITUAL
ACTIVITIES
GAP/CAN’T REMEMBER
1%
2%
2%
3%
1%
Can’t or don’t want to?
1%
2%
1%
1%
1%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
SLEEPING
EDUCATION
80%
We still slept, maybe a little bit later.
100%
2019
60%
80%
2020
60%
40%
40%
20%
20%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
SOCIALIZING, RELAXING,
AND LEISURE
WORKING
Fewer people at work.
50%
60%
40%
30%
40%
20%
20%
10%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
CARING FOR
NON−HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS
TRAVELING
More staying in one place, stuck in 2020.
25%
25%
20%
20%
15%
15%
10%
10%
5%
5%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
EATING AND DRINKING
HOUSEHOLD
ACTIVITIES
25%
25%
20%
20%
15%
15%
10%
10%
5%
5%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES
PERSONAL CARE
15%
Much less in 2020.
15%
10%
10%
5%
5%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
CARING FOR AND HELPING
HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS
SHOPPING
8%
5%
6%
4%
3%
4%
2%
2%
1%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
SPORTS, EXERCISE,
AND RECREATION
PROFESSIONAL
CARE SERVICES
2%
3%
2%
1%
1%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
TELEPHONE CALLS
MISCELLANEOUS
2%
1%
1%
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
RELIGIOUS AND SPIRITUAL
ACTIVITIES
GAP/CAN’T REMEMBER
1%
1%
Can’t or don’t want to?
0%
0%
midnight
8am
4pm
midnight
8am
4pm
Some activities were down noticeably in 2020: traveling, volunteering, shopping, and religious activities. Caring for household and non-household members was also down, but I suspect a big chunk of that comes from decreased waiting and commuting related to those activities.
Household activities and telephone calls were up, which seems right.
Overall, the distributions over the day don’t look that different between 2020 and 2019. I thought there would be more variation between the two.
I have a feeling that this breakdown of activities is only part of the story though. Maybe where these activities were down, at home versus somewhere else, is a good next step. Maybe looking at secondary activities (these are primary) is also worthwhile to see how people had to do more at once (like take care of kids while working).
Notes
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.Join Now
Favorites
How Much Minimum Wage Changed in Each State
Minimum wage has increased over the years, but by how much depends on where you live.
Peak Non-Creepy Dating Pool
Based on the “half-your-age-plus-seven” rule, the range of people you can date expands with age. Combine that with population counts and demographics, and you can find when your non-creepy dating pool peaks.
Divorce and Occupation
Some jobs tend towards higher divorce rates. Some towards lower. Salary also probably plays a role.