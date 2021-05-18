Statistical Atlas  /  ,

Change in Age Generations

By Nathan Yau

Since no one has figured out how to defeat time, age generations come and go. This chart shows the generational breakdowns since 1920.

RELATIVE POPULATION DISTRIBUTION OF

AGE GENERATIONS

FROM 1920 THROUGH 2019

Based on estimates from the Decennial Census and the American Community Survey

A new generation begins.

100%

Generation Alpha

Greatest Generation

Generation Z

80%

Millennials

60%

Lost Generation

Generation X

40%

20%

Boomers

Missionary Generation

Progressive Generation

Silent Generation

0%

1920

1930

1940

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2019

Gilded and Transcendental Generations

All generations come to an end eventually.

Even the greatest.

The Census Bureau released counts for 2020, but only at the national and state levels. So the most recent count available by age uses estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey. As time does, the older generations will shift down a bit, and Generation Alpha will grow.

See here for a more detailed view of the distribution for 2019.

