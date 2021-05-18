Change in Age Generations

Since no one has figured out how to defeat time, age generations come and go. This chart shows the generational breakdowns since 1920.

RELATIVE POPULATION DISTRIBUTION OF AGE GENERATIONS FROM 1920 THROUGH 2019 Based on estimates from the Decennial Census and the American Community Survey A new generation begins. 100% Generation Alpha Greatest Generation Generation Z 80% Millennials 60% Lost Generation Generation X 40% 20% Boomers Missionary Generation Progressive Generation Silent Generation 0% 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2019 Gilded and Transcendental Generations All generations come to an end eventually. Even the greatest. RELATIVE POPULATION DISTRIBUTION OF AGE GENERATIONS FROM 1920 THROUGH 2019 Based on estimates from the Decennial Census and the American Community Survey Gilded and Transcendental Progressive Greatest Lost Missionary 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2019 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Alpha Z Millennials X Boomers Silent

The Census Bureau released counts for 2020, but only at the national and state levels. So the most recent count available by age uses estimates from the 2019 American Community Survey. As time does, the older generations will shift down a bit, and Generation Alpha will grow.

See here for a more detailed view of the distribution for 2019.