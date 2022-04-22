Changing Who We Spend Time with as We Get Older
In high school, we spend most of our days with friends and immediate family. Then we get older and get jobs, get married, and grow our own families to spend more time with co-workers, spouses, and kids. Here’s how things change, based on a decade of data from the American Time Use Survey, from age 15 to 80.
This is useful for seeing how relationships stack up for specific ages, but let’s look at the overall trends for each category. Again, the charts below show the percentage of people at each age who spent time with a person during the survey day.
Who We Spend Time With, By Age
Sorted by peak age from youngest to oldest.
Other Adults (Not in Household and Not Own)
Parent
Sibling
Other Children Under 18 (Not in Household)
Friends
Time with friends is also most common at a younger age.
60.0%
While young, we commonly spend time with immediate family.
60.0%
30.0%
80.0%
30.0%
60.0%
40.0%
40.0%
20.0%
20.0%
40.0%
20.0%
20.0%
10.0%
10.0%
20.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
YEARS OLD
Other Relatives
Roomer or Boarder
Unmarried Partner
Housemate or Roommate
Parents (Not in Household)
12.0%
8.0%
6.0%
6.0%
0.8%
6.0%
8.0%
4.0%
4.0%
4.0%
0.4%
4.0%
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
Co−Workers, Clients (Not for Work)
Boss or Manager
Co−Workers
Customers
Own Child Under 18 (Not in Household)
Gotta pay the bills.
20.0%
25.0%
50.0%
25.0%
20.0%
40.0%
20.0%
15.0%
0.8%
15.0%
30.0%
15.0%
10.0%
10.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.4%
5.0%
5.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
Other Non-Relative (in Household)
Own Household Children
Spouse
People Whom I Supervise
Foster Child
5.0%
0.6%
60.0%
Kids enter the picture.
60.0%
12.0%
4.0%
0.4%
40.0%
3.0%
40.0%
8.0%
2.0%
0.2%
20.0%
20.0%
4.0%
1.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
Other Family Members Under 18 (Not in Household)
Grandchild
Other Adult Family Members (Not in Household)
Neighbors or Acquaintances
Alone
100.0%
6.0%
10.0%
12.0%
20.0%
Grandkids enter the picture.
5.0%
80.0%
Most people get some alone time during a day.
8.0%
4.0%
15.0%
60.0%
8.0%
6.0%
3.0%
10.0%
40.0%
4.0%
2.0%
4.0%
5.0%
20.0%
2.0%
1.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
20
30
40
50
60
70
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
80
SOURCE: American Time Use Survey 2011-2019 / BY: FlowingData
For privacy reasons, the American Time Use Survey does not ask who people were with when they were doing certain activities, such as sleeping or grooming. So the percentages would shift some if we had those bits of data.
However, the trends make sense. In our younger years, we spend a lot of time with our parents and siblings. By middle age, work takes a lot of time and we see co-workers on the regular. Time with the kids peaks in the late 30s and early 40s.
It’s interesting to see the percentage rise for neighbors and acquaintances as we get older. I didn’t expect that, but it does seem to make sense.
Then there’s alone time that mostly holds steady throughout our lives. Usually at some time during the day we’re alone. Although, as we get older, the amount of time we spend alone does appear to increase. It might be interesting to look at total time for each of these categories.
Notes
The data comes from the American Time Use Survey. I used microdata, downloaded via IPUMS, from 2011 to 2019. There is data for 2020, but the survey didn’t run for a few months during the pandemic, so I didn’t include it here for a more complete comparison. Although the 2020 data didn’t seem to change the percentages that much.
I made the bar chart race with D3.js, and the small multiples were made in R and polished in Illustrator.
