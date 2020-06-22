Age Generation Populations

Based on estimates from the United States Census Bureau released for July 2019, Millennials are the largest living generation in the country now. They moved ahead of Boomers by about 432,000.

BY BIRTH YEAR GENERATION POPULATIONS WITH RANKINGS BY MOST NUMBER OF PEOPLE ALIVE #7 #6 #2 #4 #1 #3 #5 GREATEST GENERATION SILENT GENERATION BOOMERS GENERATION X MILLENNIALS GENERATION Z GENERATION ALPHA 1.7M 0.5% 23.2M 7.1% 71.6M 21.8% 65.2M 19.9% 72.1M 22.0% 66.9M 20.4% 27.6M 8.4% TOTAL PCT. POP. 1946 1965 1997 1928 1981 2013 MILLION PEOPLE 4 3 2 1 Those born before 1920 were grouped together. 0 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2019 BIRTH YEAR Compiled from population estimates from the United States Census Bureau for July 2019 BY BIRTH YEAR GENERATION POPULATIONS WITH RANKINGS BY MOST NUMBER OF PEOPLE ALIVE MILLION PEOPLE 1 2 3 4 5 0 BIRTH YEAR #7 Those born before 1920 grouped together. 1920 GREATEST GENERATION 1.7M — 0.5% TOTAL PCT. POP. 1930 #6 SILENT GENERATION 23.2M — 7.1% 1940 1950 #2 BOOMERS 71.6M — 21.8% 1960 #4 1970 GENERATION X 65.2M — 19.9% 1980 #1 MILLENNIALS 1990 72.1M — 22.0% 2000 #3 GENERATION Z 66.9M — 20.4% 2010 #5 GENERATION ALPHA 2019 27.6M — 8.4% Compiled from population estimates from the United States Census Bureau for July 2019

The generation years are from the Pew Research Center. Although Generation Alpha isn’t fully a thing yet, I think. You can find the Census data here.