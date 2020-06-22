Statistical Atlas  /  ,

Age Generation Populations

By Nathan Yau

Based on estimates from the United States Census Bureau released for July 2019, Millennials are the largest living generation in the country now. They moved ahead of Boomers by about 432,000.

BY BIRTH YEAR

GENERATION POPULATIONS

WITH RANKINGS BY MOST NUMBER OF PEOPLE ALIVE

#7

#6

#2

#4

#1

#3

#5

GREATEST GENERATION

SILENT GENERATION

BOOMERS

GENERATION X

MILLENNIALS

GENERATION Z

GENERATION ALPHA

1.7M

0.5%

23.2M

7.1%

71.6M

21.8%

65.2M

19.9%

72.1M

22.0%

66.9M

20.4%

27.6M

8.4%

TOTAL

PCT. POP.

1946

1965

1997

1928

1981

2013

MILLION PEOPLE

4

3

2

1

Those born before 1920 were grouped together.

0

1920

1930

1940

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2019

BIRTH YEAR

Compiled from population estimates from the United States Census Bureau for July 2019

The generation years are from the Pew Research Center. Although Generation Alpha isn’t fully a thing yet, I think. You can find the Census data here.

