Leftover Turkey Flowchart

I roasted a turkey for Thanksgiving. It tasted good. The problem is that there were not many people to eat it, and it was a big bird. But my mom taught me to never waste food. So, this is how the leftovers get used, without having to eat the same thing for a week.



For Enjoyment Eaten Cheese in Between Meat Out of Obligation Actual Sandwich Grilled Cheese TLT Meat Between Bread Sandwich With a Moist Maker Congee Plain White Bread Leftover Thanksgiving Plate Toasted THANKSGIVING TURKEY Noodle Soup Like Cambell’s Ramen Turkey Stock Frozen for Later Leftovers By J. Kenji López-Alt Serious Eats YouTube Following Recipes Random Search AllRecipes Discussion Forum America’s Test Kitchen Involving Tortillas Cold Out of Tupperware Involving Cheese Involving Chips Involving Bacon With Rice With Sauce Given to Others Food Hacks Fried Rice Fried THANKSGIVING TURKEY Given to Others Leftovers Eaten Thanksgiving Mini-plate Cold from Tupperware Following Recipes Out of Obligation For Enjoyment Turkey Stock Food Hacks Sandwich Cheese in Between Meat America’s Test Kitchen Meat Between Bread Involving Cheese Actual Sandwich Frozen for Later Random Search Noodle Soup Serious Eats With Rice Congee Fried By J. Kenji López-Alt With a Moist Maker Involving Tortillas Plain White Bread Discussion Forum Involving Bacon Involving Chips Grilled Cheese Like Cambell’s With Sauce AllRecipes Fried Rice YouTube Toasted Ramen TLT





That — that’s about it.