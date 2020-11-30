Chart Everything  /  , ,

Leftover Turkey Flowchart

By Nathan Yau

I roasted a turkey for Thanksgiving. It tasted good. The problem is that there were not many people to eat it, and it was a big bird. But my mom taught me to never waste food. So, this is how the leftovers get used, without having to eat the same thing for a week.
 

For Enjoyment

Eaten

Cheese in Between Meat

Out of Obligation

Actual Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

TLT

Meat Between Bread

Sandwich

With a Moist Maker

Congee

Plain White Bread

Leftover Thanksgiving Plate

Toasted

THANKSGIVING

TURKEY

Noodle Soup

Like Cambell’s

Ramen

Turkey Stock

Frozen for Later

Leftovers

By J. Kenji López-Alt

Serious Eats

YouTube

Following Recipes

Random Search

AllRecipes

Discussion Forum

America’s Test Kitchen

Involving Tortillas

Cold Out of Tupperware

Involving Cheese

Involving Chips

Involving Bacon

With Rice

With Sauce

Given to Others

Food Hacks

Fried Rice

Fried

That — that’s about it.

