How Job Groups Changed Over the Past Seven Decades

In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years. Here’s how the distribution of jobs across occupation groups shifted.

Shift in Job Distribution Since 1950, manufacturing job rates declined, giving way to professional work areas. 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% 1950 ’60 ’70 ’80 ’90 2000 ’10 ’17 Source: Census Bureau

Notes

The data comes from a combination of the American Community Survey and the Decennial Census. I downloaded the data via IPUMS. They provide unified occupation classifications, which allows for comparison of jobs over time.