Who Makes More Money
Someone mentioned that $400,000+ per year was commonplace in American households. That seemed like an odd comment, so here’s a chart that shows what percentage of households make at least a certain amount.
Less than two percent of households made at least $400,000 in 2018. So… not very common. I’m not sure what that person was thinking.
