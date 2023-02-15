Why popular songs have so many writing credits

For Tedium, Chris Dalla Riva examined why the number of credited songwriters per song appears to have increased so much over the past decade:

Between 1960 and 1980, 48 percent of number ones had at least one common person get both a songwriting and production credit. Between 2010 and 2020, that percentage had risen to over 99 percent. Songwriting just isn’t what it used to be. And I don’t mean that in a condescending way. I mean that we are using the same word to describe two very different things.

It’s not about a decline in skills and instead about a change in process.