Restaurant Reopenings

Restaurants are reopening for dining across the United States. Some states are doing it faster than others. Based on OpenTable data, the charts below show this year’s seated diners compared against last year’s for April 1 through June 30, 2020.

United States

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

+20%

0%

Same as 2019

Father’s Day spike

−20%

Dine-in reopens on May 11

No reservations

−100%

Apr 1

June 30

Apr 1

June 30

Apr 1

June 30

Apr 1

June 30

Apr 1

June 30

Apr 1

June 30

Apr 1

June 30

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

+20%

0%

Another big Father’s Day spike

−20%

Dine-in reopens on May 22

Staying low. Because of low tourism?

−100%

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

+20%

0%

−20%

Outdoor dining reopens June 1

June 8 reopenings

−100%

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

+20%

0%

−20%

May 18 spike?

Sudden bump on June 15 with reopenings

Casinos reopened on June 4

Dine-in reopens on May 21

Low but slowly coming back.

−100%

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

+20%

0%

Back up to last year’s levels

−20%

−100%

These show at-restaurant dining activity compared against the previous year. Only states with at least 50 restaurants that use OpenTable to handle seating or reservations are shown.

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

+20%

0%

−20%

SOURCE: OpenTable / MADE BY: FlowingData, https://flowingdata.com

−100%

A 0% difference means seated dining is the same as last year. A -100% difference means everything is shutdown.

Some states, such as Washington, Oregon, and California, are gradually reopening. Other states, such as Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey, reopened more suddenly with big jumps on a single day. Rhode Island appears to be back up to 2019 levels.

For most of the states, there is a spike on June 21, which was Father’s Day. You might also notice dips one week before on June 14, which is because Father’s Day was one week earlier in 2019.

I’m not sure what happened in Oklahoma on May 18.

Notes

  • You can grab the OpenTable data here, which has been updating daily.
  • The charts were made with R and Adobe Illustrator.

