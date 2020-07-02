Restaurant Reopenings

Restaurants are reopening for dining across the United States. Some states are doing it faster than others. Based on OpenTable data, the charts below show this year’s seated diners compared against last year’s for April 1 through June 30, 2020.



United States Alabama Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia +20% 0% Same as 2019 Father's Day spike −20% Dine-in reopens on May 11 No reservations −100% Apr 1 June 30 Apr 1 June 30 Apr 1 June 30 Apr 1 June 30 Apr 1 June 30 Apr 1 June 30 Apr 1 June 30 Florida Georgia Hawaii Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky +20% 0% Another big Father's Day spike −20% Dine-in reopens on May 22 Staying low. Because of low tourism? −100% Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Missouri Nebraska +20% 0% −20% Outdoor dining reopens June 1 June 8 reopenings −100% Nevada New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina Ohio Oklahoma +20% 0% −20% May 18 spike? Sudden bump on June 15 with reopenings Casinos reopened on June 4 Dine-in reopens on May 21 Low but slowly coming back. −100% Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina Tennessee Texas Utah +20% 0% Back up to last year's levels −20% −100% These show at-restaurant dining activity compared against the previous year. Only states with at least 50 restaurants that use OpenTable to handle seating or reservations are shown. Virginia Washington Wisconsin +20% 0% −20% SOURCE: OpenTable / MADE BY: FlowingData, https://flowingdata.com −100%





A 0% difference means seated dining is the same as last year. A -100% difference means everything is shutdown.

Some states, such as Washington, Oregon, and California, are gradually reopening. Other states, such as Michigan, Nevada, and New Jersey, reopened more suddenly with big jumps on a single day. Rhode Island appears to be back up to 2019 levels.

For most of the states, there is a spike on June 21, which was Father’s Day. You might also notice dips one week before on June 14, which is because Father’s Day was one week earlier in 2019.

I’m not sure what happened in Oklahoma on May 18.

