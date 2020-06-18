Race and Origin in the United States, by State

EXPLANATION. Each spiral represents the percentage of those who identify with the race or origin listed. Segment length is proportional to the percentage of each group, as it relates to the full length of the spiral.

NOTE. Survey respondents are allowed to answer more than one race and can have Hispanic or Latino origin or not. For the sake of simplicity, the percentages shown for each race are for those who only selected a single race and are non-Hispanic. Hispanic or Latino is then shown separately for comparison.