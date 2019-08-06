Best Burger Ranks

Burger rankings bubbled up in my feed, based on a survey conducted by Market Force. The methodology is kind of iffy, but let’s just pretend the rankings are rock solid. I mean, it’s all subjective anyways.

Survey participants were asked to grade fast food burger restaurants on eight criteria. The charts below show how each restaurant ranked.



Fast Food Burger Ranks Survey participants were asked to rate places on eight criteria. Speed of Service Value for Money Spent Food Quality Healthy Options Atmosphere Worst Best Cleanliness Curb Appeal Staff Friendliness Speed of Service Value for Money Spent Food Quality Healthy Options Atmosphere Worst Best Cleanliness Curb Appeal Staff Friendliness

Five Guys In−N−Out Smashburger Culver‘s Speed Value Quality Healthy Atmos. Overrated. There can only be one king. Never tried, but I’m intrigued. Clean Curb Friendly Whataburger Steak ‘n Shake Dairy Queen Red Robin Sonic Jack in the Box Wendy‘s Carl‘s Jr. Two tacos for a dollar. Nuff said. Just add BBQ sauce and bacon. Burger King McDonald‘s Haters. Have you even tried a Happy Meal? Where the mascot will haunt your dreams… Five Guys Speed Value Quality Healthy Atmos. Overrated. Clean Curb Friendly Smashburger In−N−Out Never had, but I’m intrigued. The true king. Culver‘s Whataburger Steak ‘n Shake Dairy Queen Red Robin Sonic Jack in the Box Wendy‘s Two tacos for a dollar. Nuff said. Burger King Carl‘s Jr. Just add BBQ sauce and bacon. Where the mascot will haunt your dreams… McDonald‘s Haters. Have you even tried a Happy Meal?

The low rankings for the more national chains make me wonder what the actual survey questions and scoring criteria were.

For example, Carl’s Jr. ranks at the bottom for value, but last time I checked, you get a lot for your dollar there. Are the other places just that much better? Or what about Five Guys? It ranks so high in quality but so low for value.

In conclusion, the key takeaway is that In-N-Out is the best.

