Best Burger Ranks

By Nathan Yau

Burger rankings bubbled up in my feed, based on a survey conducted by Market Force. The methodology is kind of iffy, but let’s just pretend the rankings are rock solid. I mean, it’s all subjective anyways.

Survey participants were asked to grade fast food burger restaurants on eight criteria. The charts below show how each restaurant ranked.

Fast Food Burger Ranks

Survey participants were asked to rate places on eight criteria.

Speed of Service

Value for

Money Spent

Food Quality

Healthy

Options

Atmosphere

Worst

Best

Cleanliness

Curb Appeal

Staff

Friendliness

Speed of Service

Value for

Money Spent

Food Quality

Healthy

Options

Atmosphere

Worst

Best

Cleanliness

Curb Appeal

Staff

Friendliness

Five Guys

In−N−Out

Smashburger

Culvers

Speed

Value

Quality

Healthy

Atmos.

Overrated.

There can only be one king.

Never tried, but I’m intrigued.

Clean

Curb

Friendly

Whataburger

Steak ‘n Shake

Dairy Queen

Red Robin

Sonic

Jack in the Box

Wendys

Carls Jr.

Two tacos for a dollar. Nuff said.

Just add BBQ sauce and bacon.

Burger King

McDonalds

Haters. Have you even tried a Happy Meal?

Where the mascot will haunt your dreams…

Five Guys

Speed

Value

Quality

Healthy

Atmos.

Overrated.

Clean

Curb

Friendly

Smashburger

In−N−Out

Never had, but I’m intrigued.

The true king.

Culvers

Whataburger

Steak ‘n Shake

Dairy Queen

Red Robin

Sonic

Jack in the Box

Wendys

Two tacos for a dollar. Nuff said.

Burger King

Carls Jr.

Just add BBQ sauce and bacon.

Where the mascot will haunt your dreams…

McDonalds

Haters. Have you even tried a Happy Meal?

The low rankings for the more national chains make me wonder what the actual survey questions and scoring criteria were.

For example, Carl’s Jr. ranks at the bottom for value, but last time I checked, you get a lot for your dollar there. Are the other places just that much better? Or what about Five Guys? It ranks so high in quality but so low for value.

In conclusion, the key takeaway is that In-N-Out is the best.

Notes

  • The data comes from here. I couldn’t find the direct source, and it’s unclear what the percentages actually mean.
  • I used R to make the radar charts.

