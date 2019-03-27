Happiness and Health

Data Underload  /  ,

The General Social Survey, which asks people about a wide variety of social issues, just released their data for 2018. Among the the questions asked are about happiness (very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy) and health condition (excellent, good, fair, and poor). Here’s how the latter tends towards the former.

General Happiness by Health

As health declines, so does happiness, based on responses to the GSS.

HEALTH

Excellent

Good

Fair

Poor

23%

50%

22%

5%

Not Too Happy

Almost half not too happy.

Pretty Happy

Very Happy

Source: General Social Survey 2016 and 2018

If only there were a way to keep more people more healthy. That would be nice.

