Happiness and Health

The General Social Survey, which asks people about a wide variety of social issues, just released their data for 2018. Among the the questions asked are about happiness (very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy) and health condition (excellent, good, fair, and poor). Here’s how the latter tends towards the former.



General Happiness by Health As health declines, so does happiness, based on responses to the GSS. HEALTH Excellent Good Fair Poor 23% 50% 22% 5% Not Too Happy Almost half not too happy. Pretty Happy Very Happy Source: General Social Survey 2016 and 2018 HEALTH Excellent 23% Very Happy Pretty Happy Not Too Happy Good 50% Fair 22% Poor 5% Almost half not too happy. Source: General Social Survey 2016 and 2018

If only there were a way to keep more people more healthy. That would be nice.