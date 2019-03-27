Happiness and Health
The General Social Survey, which asks people about a wide variety of social issues, just released their data for 2018. Among the the questions asked are about happiness (very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy) and health condition (excellent, good, fair, and poor). Here’s how the latter tends towards the former.
General Happiness by Health
As health declines, so does happiness, based on responses to the GSS.
Source: General Social Survey 2016 and 2018
If only there were a way to keep more people more healthy. That would be nice.
