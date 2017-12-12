Democrat Doug Jones won in the senate race against Republican Roy More last night. The Washington Post provides how different demographic groups voted, based on a poll “conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations.”
Alabama voter demographics
