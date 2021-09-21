How Men and Women Spend Their Days
For the employed, unemployed, and those not in the labor force, the charts below show the percentage of people doing an activity over a day in 2020. Switch between a weekday or a weekend day. Select activities to see individually.
Source: American Time Use Survey 2020 / By: FlowingData
The dark abyss of work closes when you switch from weekday to weekend.
Notes
The estimates are based on the American Time Use Survey for 2020. I downloaded microdata via IPUMS. I aggregated the data in Python, analyzed and formatted in R, and visualized with D3.js. Inspired by one of the best stacked area charts ever.
