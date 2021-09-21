Data Underload  / 

How Men and Women Spend Their Days

By Nathan Yau

For the employed, unemployed, and those not in the labor force, the charts below show the percentage of people doing an activity over a day in 2020. Switch between a weekday or a weekend day. Select activities to see individually.

Source: American Time Use Survey 2020 / By: FlowingData


The dark abyss of work closes when you switch from weekday to weekend.

Notes

The estimates are based on the American Time Use Survey for 2020. I downloaded microdata via IPUMS. I aggregated the data in Python, analyzed and formatted in R, and visualized with D3.js. Inspired by one of the best stacked area charts ever.

Chart Type Used

Stacked Area Chart

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now

Favorites

Years You Have Left to Live, Probably

The individual data points of life are much less predictable than the average. Here’s a simulation that shows you how much time is left on the clock.

The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014

It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.

Cycle of Many, a 24-hour snapshot for a day in the life of Americans

This is a 24-hour snapshot for a day in the life of Americans.

Real Chart Rules to Follow

There are rules—usually for specific chart types meant to be read in a specific way—that you shouldn’t break. When they are, everyone loses. This is that small handful.