Data Underload  /  ,

Racial Divide

By Nathan Yau

It’s hard to think of much else. These maps show the racial divide between black and white people in major cities. Select a city below.
 

 

Using updated data from the 5-year American Community Survey from 2018, this is a recreation of Jim Vallandingham’s project from 2011, which is based on Mike Bostock’s force-directed map. The greater the difference in black-to-white population between two neighboring areas, the greater the distance.

The cities were chosen based on FiveThirtyEight’s integration-segregation index.


Become a Member
Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now

Favorites

10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2017

It was a rough year, which brought about a lot of good work. Here are my favorite data visualization projects of the year.

Best Data Visualization Projects of 2016

Here are my favorites for the year.

Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?

We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.

Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores

A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.