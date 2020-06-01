It’s hard to think of much else. These maps show the racial divide between black and white people in major cities. Select a city below.





Using updated data from the 5-year American Community Survey from 2018, this is a recreation of Jim Vallandingham’s project from 2011, which is based on Mike Bostock’s force-directed map. The greater the difference in black-to-white population between two neighboring areas, the greater the distance.

The cities were chosen based on FiveThirtyEight’s integration-segregation index.



