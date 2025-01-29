Overrated NBA all-star votes

NBA all-star voting is mostly for the fans, which means some players can get a lot of votes because they’re fan favorites and less so because they’re having a great season. Owen Phillips plotted votes against estimated plus-minus, which is a metric that estimates players’ contributions in points when they’re on the floor to see who is overrated and underrated.

The trend is actually tighter than I expected. Bronny James appears to be the standout in the bunch, maybe not for the preferred reasons though.